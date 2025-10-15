Kim Kardashian clears the air on dating rumours with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian has recently cleared the air on dating rumours with her sister Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker.

The SKIMS founder reportedly met Travis years ago when he was dating Kim’s friend Paris Hilton in the early 2000s.

After years of speculations about her alleged secret fling with Travis, Kim decides to set the record straight on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast on October 15.

“No, I never have, “she tells podcast host Alex Cooper.

Kim says, “I never have and that really sucks that has gone on but he dated Paris, and we were all friends, and we would all like hang out.”

“And when I was with Paris, we'd be on the road and go to like their tour in Amsterdam,” states the 44-year-old.

Therefore, Kim adds, “I have been friends with him, but never in that way... And never hooked up.”

When Alex asked about Travis’ memoir where he mentioned her name, calling her as his crush.

Kim clarifies, “No, but it would say that we never hooked up. I mean, I don't think he would allude to that information.”

“But also, Kourtney was around during that time. So, they were neighbours for a decade,” she continues.

Kim points out, “He was always around with his kids, they would always come to Kourtney's house for the birthdays.”

“So it was, everything was super open and cool. It's like everyone’s been friends. He was just a good of a friend with them as he was with us,” remarks the American Horror Story actress.

Kim concludes, “There was nothing weird.”