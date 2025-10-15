David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton's chic nod for Victoria

David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton's chic nod to Victoria

Kate Middleton’s fashion choice in support of Victoria Beckham appears to have drawn a surprisng reaction from former England football captain David Beckham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been honoured by Sir David with a touching detail in the gardens of his Cotswolds' home.

It comes just one week after the future queen made a public show of support for former Spice girl Victoria by wearing a suit from the fashionista's label.

Details of David’s tribute for the royal couple have been revealed in a new tell-all Netflix documentary covering his fashion designer wife.

In the show, the legendary footballer gave a tour of his gardens where he had been cultivating a special rose variety named after William and Catherine at his £12million country home.

The shrub, developed by celebrated rose breeder David Austin to commemorate the royal wedding in 2011, features prominently in the estate's flower beds.

“Rosa. William and Catherine,” read a plant marker in the soil, proudly declaring the connection to William and Kate.

Victoria, who was accompanying her husband on the tour of the gardens, marvelled: “It's amazing what you've built here.”

It's worth mentioning here that Sir David became a knight of the realm in June as part of the King's Birthday Honours List, recognising his achievements in sport and charitable work.

The celebrity couple's relationship with the royal family has blossomed in recent years. This was seen when the Princess twice supported Victoria's clothing label.

During her visit to Home-Start Oxford last week, Princess Kate dazzled in a £1,340 olive-green trouser suit designed by Victoria, coinciding with the release of the fashion designer's documentary.