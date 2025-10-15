King Charles holds important meeting at Buckingham Palace amid health woes

Buckhingham Palace issues heartwarming photograph of King Charles with a statement

King Charles III appeared in high spirits as he opened doors of Buckingham Palace to welcome Fiji President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu despite his ongoing health concerns.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Palace released a heartwarming photograph of the 76-year-old monarch shaking hands with the dignitary, seemingly shutting down rumours about the King's well-being.

The Palace wrote along with the photo: "The President of the Republic of Fiji visited The King today at Buckingham Palace."

The monarch, diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, appeared to be defying health concerns with his recent public engagements.

The imortant meeting took place days after King Charles extended warm congratulations to the President and the people of Fiji on the commemoration of Independence Day, expressing his wish to visit the country again in the future.

“My wife and I have great pleasure in sending you and the people of The Republic of Fiji our heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your Independence Day,” King Charles said.

“My hope remains that I will be able to return to Fiji at some point in the future.”

“The close ties and friendship between our two countries and people are an enduring gift which we must continue to invest in and cherish,” he said.

”I feel sure that our Commonwealth of nations, of which I am so proud to be a part, will continue to draw on its remarkable diversity and inspirational young people to rise to the opportunities and challenges of our time.”

He also commended Fiji’s role as a strong voice among island nations in tackling global issues, particularly climate change.

“Fiji is a trusted advocate and a respected global voice amongst island states as our global family seeks to navigate the challenge of combating climate change and reducing nature loss,” King Charles said.

“It is my profound hope that, together, we can address this most defining and pressing issue of our time.”