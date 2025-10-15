Meghan Markle's podcast wins Signal Awards following Humanitarian honour

Meghan Markle shines again!

The Duchess of Sussex has added another accolade to her growing portfolio of media accomplishments.

Her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has won a Signal Award in the category of Business People Shaping Culture.

The heartfelt news was announced and celebrated by fan account@dukeanddushcessof sussexdaily on Instagram, highlighting Meghan's continued influence in the world of media and advocacy.

The core mission of Confessions of a Female Founder is to spotlight women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The Signal Awards honour excellence in podcasting, particularly content that drives meaningful conversations and cultural impact.

As the wife of Prince Harry and daughter-in-law of King Charles, Meghan's recognition in the 'People Shaping Culture' category reflects her significant role as a voice for change and female empowerment in business and beyond.

This achievement comes shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry were honoured with a prestigious Humanitarian Award for their charitable efforts.

The royal couple were acknowledged for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative around racial justice and mental health on global scale.

Following the win, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, reaffirming their commitment to empowering young girls and enusuring they have the rights and opportunities to shape their own future.

They vow to continue to 'empower' young girls so they can enjoy their rights to shape their futures.