Can Sarah Ferguson survive?

Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for her folly?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reportedly feels trapped after being hit with the latest backlash amid her continued closeness with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, even after their divorce in 1996.

The Duchess of York is said to be in deep waters as she faces intensifying scrutiny after fresh disclosures regarding her association with Jeffrey Epstein, with several charities and organisations having severed ties with Ferguson.

A royal insider claimed, "Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has been left with no choice but to blame Andrew for it all to save her image."

They continued: "She has already faced various challenges in safeguarding her public image. Her previous marriage to Andrew and associations have been subjects of controversy."

The insider went on to acknowledge Fergie's resilience, stating, "Her ability to reshape her narrative is noteworthy; she'll find a path through these challenges."

However they believe: "Sarah Ferguson has been left with little room for rescue."

In the correspondence that destroyed her reputation, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother issued a groveling apology to Epstein for publicly disassociating herself from her "supreme friend" when it emerged he had bailed her out financially.

The 66-year-old's journey reflects a blend of personal strength and adaptability, showcasing her efforts to carve a distinct path amid the shadows of her royal connections.

Ferguson's charitable works and public engagements may help her regain her positive image.