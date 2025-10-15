Assault incident: Katie Price publicly names alleged attacker during live event

Katie Price has left her fans stunned after revealing the name of the British TV star she claims rap** her more than 20 years ago.

The former glamour model, 47, made the shocking revelation during a live appearance at An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona, on Tuesday night.

According to The Sun, Katie, shocked the audience when she named her alleged attacker- a secret she had withheld for years.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Katie's spokesperson regarding the claim.

In the past, Katie had chosen not to publicly name the individual, though, she hinted last year that she was ready to come forward. At the time, a source told she said she had changed her mind and would reveal on time The Sun:

'Katie thinks now is the time, she has nothing to lose. After all the me-too stuff she thinks if other people have revealed their sex attacker, why can't I?

Katie first spoke publicly about the alleged rape in a 2009 OK! magazine column.

Her remarks came in response to accusations that her then partner, Alex Reid, had appeared in a film that se*ual violence.

In the column she wrote:

'Rape is a subject very close to my own heart. I was raped when I was younger, more than once. I had never be associated with anything or anyone so sick.

'I have never talked about this before, but I feel I have to now because I was so hurt by these accusations that I would not take a subject, which affects so many women, seriously.'

She added:

'I urge any woman who has been affected by rape and needs help to talk to somebody they trust about it.'

Katie also opened up about another traumatic experience in 2022 documentary Trauma And Me, where she revealed that she was raped again during a carjacking in South Africa in 2018.