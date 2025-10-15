Kourtney Kardashian steals the spotlight with stunning outfit at step son's 22nd birthday

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian throw intimate birthday party to Landon

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the 22nd birthday of her step son Landon Barker.

The 46-year-old American socialite made it sure that the day turns out to be memorable and joyful for the birthday boy.

An all-black theme was set for the celebration and so everybody followed the dress code and wore clothes according to the theme.

Kourtney especially shared pictures of her and husband Travis from the event in which she could be seen wearing a flawless all black outfit.

She wore a ravishing off shoulder black dress with a faux fur-trimmed long train displaying the chic style of Morticia Adams and Elvira.

Reportedly, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan beautifully set Kardashian’s waves and bangs.

Through the caption, she indicated that the theme was set as per the request of Barker’s son as she wrote, “When Landon says black tie.”

Fans are absolutely loving the look Kourtney carried as they couldn’t stop gushing about it in the comment section.

One of them wrote, “Yessss Kourt u show them.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Those bangs are perfection.”

“Timeless beauty. You can be from any era”, a third fan wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Landon is Kourtney's step son. He is the child of Travis and Shanna Moakler.

However, the media personality also has a son named Rocky with the Blink 182 drummer, but she is still making sure to be the nicest step mother too.