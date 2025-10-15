King Charles receives urgent request from Prince William, royal family

King Charles must have been facing a tough time after Prince William and the senior royals put forward their key demand amid a family crisis.

It is not hidden anymore that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's controversial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, portrayed the monarchy in a negative light.

Amid the latest email scandal, pressure is mounting on the monarch, both from Britons and members of the firm, to sever ties with the Yorks.

While discussing the current situation behind palace walls, Hilary Fordwich, a royal expert, told Fox News, "Given recent revelations, with mounting media outrage threatening the overall reputation of the monarchy, the extended family isn’t taking this lightly."

She claimed that the future king is furious, and as a result, he is "actively lobbying" against his uncle in order to put a complete ban on him from all family gatherings.

"He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king," the royal commentator warned the Duke of York.

It is pertinent to note that Buckingham Palace avoided commenting on Prince Andrew's email scandal, stating that he is no longer an active working royal.

Now, all eyes are on King Charles, who, as per reports, has already asked Andrew and Sarah not to join the royals at their traditional festive celebrations at Sandringham.

But the remaining titles of the Duke of York are in question amid strong demands to strip him of the prestigious honour.