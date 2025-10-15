Meghan Markle gives verdict on Netflix deal as new venture looms

Meghan Markle is finally giving an insight into what the future holds for her partnership with Netflix, the company that has shown a keen interest in her lifestyle business, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her brand earlier this year and had also announced her accompanying show, With Love, Meghan.

So far, two seasons of the show have been released on the streaming platform with mixed reviews pouring in. As speculation about the third season began, Meghan hinted that there might not be one.

Prince Harry’s wife appeared at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday where she spoke about her work and what the future entails for her and Prince Harry.

When asked about the third season, Meghan indicated that this might be the last bid with Netflix as she “explores” other options.

She pointed out that her holiday special for the show is coming out in November, which she dubbed as “really good one”. Although, “looking at that format, again, with a year of learns”, Meghan believes “it’s a lot of work”.

Citing her seven years on the hit legal drama, Suits, Meghan explained that she knew it was “a lot of work” and how much goes into “production”.

Hence, she is “testing out” that if she can switch from 30-minute episodes to two-minute videos to grow the As Ever brand.

Meghan Markle at Paris Fashion Week wearing Balenciaga

It is uncertain if a third season would be returning to the platform but there have been speculations that Meghan has been eyeing a foray into fashion. It comes after she made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week to support designer pal Pier Paolo Piccioli.

It was claimed that the Duchess is already planning her next move and her appearance at PFW was a way to build connections, which she would need once she launches her next project.