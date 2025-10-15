King Charles, Prince Harry clash reignites just weeks after reunion

King Charles, Prince Harry clash reignite just weeks after reunion

King Charles was only beginning to relish in the joy of reuniting with his son Prince Harry, when the new battle cry was made all the way from Montecito, stirring a new feud.

The Duke of Sussex had publicly made a call for reconciliation with his father after he had lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office. Last month, he met with his father, which indicated a move in the right direction, after nearly two years of estrangement.

As the fragile bond was under repairs, Harry revived his call for tax-payer-funded security, leaving the cancer-stricken monarch “exasperated” by his son.

“Charles felt betrayed,” a source told Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop, claiming that Harry had not notified that Palace before writing a letter to the new Home Office Secretary for risk assessment for him.

The letter was sent after it was revealed that a ‘stalker’ has managed to enter the ‘secure zone’ of Harry on two separate occasions during his UK visit in September.

“It’s the same fight on repeat,” the source continued. “Harry won’t accept he’s no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded protection.”

The insider noted that King is exhausted by his son’s antics and he is upset about spilling cold water on his hopes for some peace, especially as he continues his weekly cancer treatment.

“He thought they were rebuilding trust. Then Harry dragged everyone back into the drama,” a courtier said. “Charles is furious. He can’t change the rules, and Harry won’t stop pushing.”

Previously, a report in The Sunday Times claimed that the monarch will not intervene in the case as it would be “inappropriate”.