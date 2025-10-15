Sarah Ferguson 'moving out' of Royal Lodge amid Andrew, Epstein mess

Sarah Ferguson's feelings about his future ties with Prince Andrew were finally revealed amid the humiliating email mess.

The Duchess of York is reportedly thinking of "moving out" of Royal Lodge as she is feeling "trapped" with her former partner and his infamous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider told Radar Online, "Sarah feels utterly trapped. She's furious that, after everything she’s survived- cancer, heartbreak, humiliation- she's now being pulled back into Andrew's and the Epstein mess again."

It is pertinent to note that Fergie and Andrew's supportive messages via email have been making rounds in the media, sparking strong backlash.

The former couple, who still share the same royal house, might go their separate ways as further challenges loom.

"She'd love to move out of Royal Lodge, but she's terrified of what that would mean," the source shared.

The fear of leaving the royal life is growing for Fergie as she is "older and tired" and might be left alone if he bids farewell to Andrew.

The report revealed that there is "no love" left between the Duke and Duchess of York, but Sarah feels "responsible" for him even though he often "ruins her peace."

Earlier, in the email controversy, there were speculations that King Charles also asked his brother and sister-in-law to leave the massive Royal Lodge, as it is difficult to financially support the maintenance of the place.

But the Duke of York has a "cast-iron lease" which will expire in 2078.