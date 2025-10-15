Dylan Efron melts hearts with emotional tribute to siblings on ‘DWTS’

Dylan Efron melts hearts with emotional ‘DWTS’ performance with baby sister

Dylan Efron delivered a heartwarming tribute to his siblings brother Zac Efron and their baby sister Olivia.

The reality star lit up Dancing With the Stars' "Dedication Night" alongside his half-sister dancing to Rewrite the Stars, originally sung by Zac and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman.

The Efron siblings began the contemporary routine gracefully, twirling together before Dylan lifted the five-year-old in an impressive and smooth move.

The energy intensified as the content creator's professional partner Daniella Karagach took over the stage with a high-octane, athletic routine, while the little one dashed safely to the side stage.

Near the end, Olivia returned to embrace her older brother, drawing thunderous applause from the live audience and online fans alike.

Fans were quick to express their admiration, with one writing, "Oh my goodness! I know he is dedicating this dance to his little sister, but low-key he’s doing it for both siblings. We got ‘Rewrite the Stars’ from his older brother Zac, and now he’s dancing with his little sister. So precious!"

"You just know she'll remember it forever!! [teary eyes emoji] I bet they'll recreate it as she grows," another wrote.

A third expressed, "Oh my gosh i'm literally crying again, Dylan and his beautiful sister dancing together was absolutely everything. Dylan did a good job tonight!"

In a pre-dance rehearsal video, Dylan shared his feelings about his relationship with Olivia, "I wasn't expecting to be a big brother. She's 5, and I'm 33. But immediately I was inseparable from her. She's everything to me. I want to show her to live her life with confidence."

He also revealed that he slipped in a tribute to Zac, 37, explaining, "He’s always taken care of me and done things that were so selfless. I want to be that for Olivia."

Dylan first announced Olivia's participation in his "Dedication Night" routine on Instagram on Sunday.