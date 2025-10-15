Cardi B reveals ‘most tested’ moment as a parent

Cardi B made it crystal clear that she doesn’t joke around when it comes to her children.

In a striking new interview the Bodak Yellow hitmaker opened up about her no-nonsense stance on protecting her family.

In an interview with PAPER magazine, released Tuesday, October 14, she didn’t hold back, declaring she’d "take it to hell" for her kids if necessary.

"This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine. I never had to get that nasty for my kids. But I did, and I really feel like a lioness," the Grammy winning rapper explained that she has a zero-tolerance policy for any negativity involving her three children.

"This has been one of the moments I got tested the most about being a parent. But it just goes to show me how strong I am," she continued. "it just goes to show me like, Damn, I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn’t care."

While she didn’t mention names, Cardi, who is pregnant with her fourth baby, appeared to be referencing her recent heated feud with Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this month, their online clash quickly escalated into a nasty exchange that saw both artists hurling personal insults, including attacks involving each other’s children.