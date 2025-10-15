Meghan Markle shares how she protects mental health amid social media backlash

Meghan Markle has candidly spoken about her decision to set clear personal boundaries online to protect her mental wellbeing.

Appearing at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her approach to social media, especially her choice to turn off comments on her personal Instagram and the account for her lifestyle brand As Ever.

“There are certain things that I have done, just for my own self-preservation, but also that I've applied to the brand and for the people that are incredibly supportive,” Meghan explained.

She emphasised that the move wasn’t only about shielding herself from criticism but about creating a positive space.

“By design, I also recognise that a lot of those people aren't going to my page to see negativity, and so not just protecting myself or the people that work with me, but also the supporters. So I don't have the comment section on,” she said.

While acknowledging the downside of limited interaction, she added, “I know the question can be around naysayers, but if you really see the groundswell of support that surrounds the brand and me, that's what I feel the most, and that's what I appreciate.”

She called it “a choice,” and noted, “How do I build a community? That is so key to this brand and it's so key to how I like to show up in the world. How do we actually connect, if you can't have comments and exchange?”

Meghan also addressed the future of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, saying, “It’s a year of learns,” and hinting at possible format changes: “How can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you?”