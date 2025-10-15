OpenAI’s ChatGPT to introduce major adult feature for verified users

OpenAI’s ChatGPT to introduce adult ‘erotica’ feature for verified users

OpenAI has announced plans to roll out a less censored version of ChatGPT, allowing verified users to create and use erotic content.

Based on the principle of “treating adult users like adults”, the updated version of ChatGPT will allow users to personalise an AI assistant's personality, morphing it into more human-like responses and heavy emoji use.

In December, the verified users will be able to consume erotic material after completing their age-verification step.

Further details regarding new policy guidelines, additional safeguards, and age verification methods have not yet been disclosed by OpenAI CEO.

While taking to social media, CEO Sam Altman said, “In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

The announcement shows a departure from previous policy which prohibits erotic content in a bid to protect users from mental health issues.

This major policy shift will make ChatGPT less restrictive and enjoyable for users who are not dealing with mental health issues.

“Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases,” Altman added.

In September, the tech company introduced a more robust and age-restricted ChatGPT experience for under 18 users, blocking graphic and sexual material after the parents of a US teen, who took his own life, filed a lawsuit.