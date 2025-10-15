Prince Andrew backed up against wall as ‘shameful’ indiscretions catch up

Prince Andrew had already lost his military titles and royal patronages in 2019 in a stern step taken by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, after his sex scandal emerged alongside his questionable friendship to Jeffery Epstein.

Last year, King Charles cut off his security funding but has halted his attempts to evict him from the Royal Lodge after Andrew produced an iron-clad lease which will last until 2078. Although, the scandals and the controversy did not cease much to the distress of the royal family.

From the spy scandal to the lies he made up to dissociate himself from Epstein are now finally catching up to Andrew as walls begin to close in. The disgraced Duke of York is not left with much of a choice as he is shunned by a “exasperated” Charles as new details emerged.

Royal experts have suggested that it is best for the shameful royal to pack up and leave whatever remains of his dignity.

“It’s time he accepted some responsibility,” suggested DailyMail columnist Sarah Vine. She noted that if he has “any affection or respect for his family and for the monarchy, if he cares even in the slightest about protecting the legacy of his late mother, he would go without being pushed”.

The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson also had similar views stating that if Andrew had “even an honourable bone in his body” he would leave the country.

Sarah believes that Charles is rather “kind” and “indulgent” which is why Andrew has been able to get away for as long as he did. Moreover, Andrew’s “doting mother” Queen Elizabeth was also the one “protecting” her son despite his actions.

Although, clearly the King has also lost his patience since Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as they have become a “liability” to the monarchy. The monarch has even ordered them to stay away from the forthcoming Christmas celebration at Sandringham and any other royal family events for the foreseeable future.

The expert also warned that Andrew still has a chance to save grace while King Charles is still in-charge, otherwise when Prince William takes the throne, “the game is finally up”.