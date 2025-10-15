Consumer Reports uncover dangerous lead levels in protein supplements, shakes

Consumer Reports investigation has recently found high lead levels and other heavy metals in some protein supplements and shakes.

In a report published on Tuesday, the consumer watchdog examined 23 protein shakes and powders. As a result of the analysis, they discovered that more than two-thirds of the products contained life-threatening levels of lead, exceeding 0.5 micrograms per day.

More worryingly, some products were laced with more than 10 times the quantity of the neurotoxin.

According to Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, “Protein powders and shakes have become immensely popular and are part of a daily routine…Our tests found that toxic heavy metal contamination in protein supplements is widespread and has worsened since we first analyzed these products 15 years ago."

These products about which Consumer Reports raised red flags were associated with Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel’s Black Edition.

The report also published the full list of products, categorizing them as “products to avoid.”

In response to the report, Huel’s spokesperson showed confidence about ingredients’ "rigorous testing, protein formulation, and safety protocols.

Huel's Head of Nutrition Rebecca Williams commented its products "fully comply with international food safety regulations" and are completely safe to consume."

Similarly, Naked Nutrition spokesperson also assured the quality checking while sourcing the ingredients from select suppliers.

"Unlike prescription and over-the-counter drugs, the Food and Drug Administration doesn't review, approve, or test supplements like protein powders before they are sold," adding Consumer Reports launched a petition Tuesday calling on the FDA to take action against the worrisome lead findings.