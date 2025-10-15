Meghan Markle opens up about returning home mid-tour amid busy schedule

Meghan Markle recently opened up about a brief but meaningful return to California to visit her young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid a packed schedule of high-profile engagements.

Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared the heartfelt detail while reflecting on her recent travels.

Her appearance in the U.S. capital came shortly after making waves with a solo presence at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, Meghan joined Prince Harry in New York City, where the couple were honored with the Humanitarian of the Year award at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala.

However, instead of heading directly from Paris to New York, Meghan made a deliberate stop on the opposite side of the country.

The Duchess flew to Montecito, California, for a brief visit, spending just one day with her children before boarding a six-hour flight to the East Coast.

During the onstage conversation, Fortune’s Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell brought up the unexpected detour.

“You’ve been all over the place, and we were talking backstage about how yes, you’ve been to Europe, you were just in New York… and you made it home for one day to see your kids?” she asked.

Laughing, Meghan responded, “Yes, I had to!” She continued, “We were talking about that because everyone said, ‘Oh, you must have gone from Paris straight to New York,’ and I said, ‘No, I need to see my babies.’ So went back to California for a day and then continued on.”

The conversation also touched on Meghan and Harry’s renewed partnership with Netflix. Their original five-year deal, signed after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, was extended this August.

Netflix announced a new multi-year, first-look agreement through Archewell Productions, giving the couple the opportunity to pitch film and television projects directly to the platform.

In her first public remarks about the renewal since expressing she was “proud” of the milestone, Meghan elaborated on the structure and value of the new arrangement.

“My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas’ deal,” she said.

“Once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal.”