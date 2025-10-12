Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make pit stop in NYC to meet old friend

The royal couple caught up with their longtime celebrity friend after a full day of work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in NYC to catch up with an old friend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined tennis legend Serena Williams for lunch at Soho House on Friday, October 10, just hours after being honoured at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala and later attending the Festival.

Meghan, 44, was spotted arriving at the members-only hotspot looking effortlessly chic in a blue and white striped blouse paired with wide-legged navy trousers, a brown overcoat, and matching suede heels — the same outfit she was pictured wearing at the second event.

She accessorised with gold bracelets, small earrings, and a sleek bun.

The trio caught up over lunch before Meghan and Harry continued their packed New York schedule. The royal couple has been in the city for several appearances this week, including accepting the Humanitarians of the Year Award for their mental health advocacy through the Archewell Foundation.

Their friendship with Williams goes way back — the tennis icon and Meghan first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, then reconnected in 2014, instantly hitting it off. Since then, the two have remained close, with Serena even attending her 2017 royal wedding and Meghan, and Meghan cheering Serena on at major tournaments.

Naturally, the pair have also fended off feud rumours over the years.

Just last month, the tennis star gushed over Meghan after the latter sent over a gift package of her famous As Ever Napa Valley Rosé.