Meghan Markle gives blessings to Prince Harry as he begins special mission

Meghan Markle extended support to her husband, Prince Harry, as he began a journey close to his heart.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex reunited with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House in September, which was seen as a major step towards future reconciliation.

Before their meeting over tea, Harry last saw the monarch when Buckingham Palace announced his cancer in early 2024.

Following the reunion, the former working royal told the Guardian that now the focus will be on his ailing father, hinting at his future visits in the UK for the sake of peace talks.

He also opened up about how visiting UK revived the good old memories.

Now, speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's verdict over Harry's mission to win back King Charles, an insider claimed that she wants him to be on good terms with the monarch and the royals.

Page Six reported, "Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father."

The source added, "They need the [royal] family. Meghan is aware of that."