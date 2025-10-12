Meghan Markle move to honour Princess Diana sparks fresh debate

Meghan Markle, who is currently in New York with Prince Harry for official business, is still recovering from the unexpected media coverage of her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex had arrived in the French Capital for the prestigious fashion evening had received backlash for ‘disrespecting’ her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with an Instagram Story, which caused a major headache for the As Ever founder.

Contrast to the media buzz, Meghan have been hoping for a different link to Diana, especially in line with the fashion world, a royal commentator suggested. Meghan would have expected to have been honouring Diana by making an appearance but that’s not how it went down.

Prince Harry’s wife may be planning her next move, a foray into the fashion world, even though it is “long way to go”, per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The expert noted that the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana have also attended fashion weeks but those were different circumstances.

Bond believed that if Meghan had been a working royal still, she could have “openly supported British fashion”. Although, it would have come “without any fringe benefits like complete freebies or paid endorsements”.

The late Queen made a front row appearance at London Fashion Week in 2018 and seemed to enjoy it very much, sitting next to Anna Wintour. Meanwhile, Diana, who held “statuesque figure and global adoration” was even a bigger appeal to have in the crowd, even after her divorce from King Charles.

While Diana was not a regular at fashion shows, but when she did go, it sparked “massive media interest” which was “intrusive and embarrassing”.

Meghan appeared to have faced a similar turmoil as her innocuous video of her driving back to her hotel in the car caused such media attention.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mom was accused of putting her feat up and filming while she was crossing a bridge in Paris, associated to Diana’s fatal car crash.

However, she was passing bridges at the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides, which is not the actual site.

It remains to be seen if her entry into fashion world could be marred by her unintentional gaffe or if she would make her mark despite the odds.