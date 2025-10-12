Duchess Sophie makes important alliance as she cements key position

The Duchess of Edinburgh has proven her exceptional skill and loyalty to the Crown following a number of successful missions assigned by King Charles.

Sophie, who is now commonly being referred as the “secret weapon” of the monarch, has established her position as a diplomat, using her eloquence to represent the royal family in some important places.

Apart from supporting meaningful causes like supporting victims of sexual abuse especially in conflict-hit places, Sophie has taken some bold steps. Last year, she became the first royal to visit Ukraine, and following that Palace-assigned mission, Sophie has cemented her position.

She has also been using the opportunity to build relationships which will prove fruitful to the monarchy in the future, according to author Sean Smith.

He gave insight into how Sophie is using platform to raise voices for important causes in collaboration with key figures, such as Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady.

“She is a personal friend of the First Lady, Olena Zelenska, another leading advocate for women,” he told GB News.

“When it seemed the main actors were off stage for health and other reasons, Sophie was very much in the spotlight, especially when she was the first royal to visit Ukraine and met President Zelensky.”

According to officials in Kyiv shared that the two women have shared priorities rather than protocol and the friendship has been strengthened by Sophie’s international profile.

Just like Sophie supports charities and programmes with humanitarian agendas focussed on women victims, Olena leads programmes on mental health and family reunification.

It is also a testament of soft diplomacy and how it helps with greater change apart from governmental initiatives.