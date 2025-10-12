Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘shady’ title falls to Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have found themselves in a tight spot as the public scrutiny targeted at their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have now landed on them.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been in the headlines since the past few months over their past scandals and some shocking shady activities that were exposed in historian Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled.

Since then, new revelations have further tarnished the reputation of the York, leaving the royal family embarrassed. Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly received secret support from Princess Kate and Prince William as they know the York sisters are mere bystanders in the situation.

Royal sources have claimed that the Princesses are “intelligent, polite women” and focussed on their families, especially their children. However, it does not scrub away the fact that their rare upbringing has been “just as entitled as their parents”.

Andrew and Fergie have given them a luxury lifestyle without having the burden of royal duties which is what explains a lot of their past behaviour. They took the girls on world trips and have even introduced them to “shady” friends, a report in the Daily Mail claimed.

King Charles’s disgraced brother knew that his daughters would “never” be working royals but they “have benefitted from their family connection”.

“Andrew introduced them to many of his business contacts and foreign royals. They and Fergie have become friends with some shady people,” the source said. “Beatrice and Eugenie grew up in this rarefied world in which there was always someone to do everything for you.”

They further noted that the privilege of the Princesses was laid bare when Beatrice’s BMW stolen in 2009 after she had left it unlocked with the keys still in ignition, seemingly used to of the police protection after these things.

While, there is no indication that Beatrice or Eugenie would be taking up royal positions, their privilege is now also coming into public notice, especially after the back-to-back controversies of Andrew and Fergie that have marred the peace of the royals.