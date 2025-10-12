Prince Harry puts King Charles peace talks at risk with new message

Prince Harry's latest move has been dubbed risky for his reconciliation with King Charles and the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to the Home Secretary Shabhana Mahmood, requesting a risk assessment after he lost his UK security case.

It is important to note that Harry's taxpayer-funded security was withdrawn after he stepped down from his position as a senior working royal.

The Times reported, "While he realises this will not be top of the incoming secretary’s in-tray, it is something which should have happened a long time ago."

"We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now, but all he’s asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules, which state that an RMB should be conducted each year. The last one for the duke was in 2019," an insider added.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned Harry that his "unpredictable" move could be a reason that might spoil his reconciliation efforts with the royals.

In conversation with express.co.uk, he said, "He wants himself and his family to be on a special list of protected persons, but it would not be proper for the monarch to intervene on this issue."

Richard added, "He (Harry) may get the review he wants. However, his behaviour bodes ill for his hopes for reconciliation with his father."