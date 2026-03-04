Prince William's ongoing nightmare with Andrew takes a new turn

Prince William and Kate Middleton are adopting drastic measures for the future of the monarchy

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is reportedly concerned and "triggered" over plans of possible movie adaptions about his disgraced uncle, former Duke of York Andrew amid Epstein links.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Hollywood is looking to cash in on Andrew arrest and drama involving the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and streaming giant Netflix is reportedly considering bringing back The Crown for present-day episodes about the royal family being plunged into crisis.

The royal insiders said, "There’s a real sense of 'here we go again, ' which has really triggered William, especially as it seems Netflix is the one leading the way to put this movie or TV series together."

The close confidant added, "Everyone knows how much William despises … anyone who seeks to profit off his family’s lowest points."

"It happened with The Crown, and now comes yet another attack that’ll cause widespread embarrassment," the source said.

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince William and Kate Middleton are adopting drastic measures for the future of the monarchy as calls are growing for King Charles to abdicate.

The Closer, citing the royal insiders, has reported that following Andrew crisis there’s a feeling of ‘panic behind palace walls’ right now, adding “it feels like the hounds are at the door because more and more people are saying this could spell the end of the public’s support for the Crown.”

The close confidant said the Prince and Princess of Wales have now been forced to make an explosive new move.