Meghan Markle insider finally drops what coming to ‘As Ever’
An insider with insight into Meghan’s brand gets honest about its future and what will happen as time goes on
A well-placed insider has just come forward with insight into what fans should expect from Meghan Markle’s luxury lifestyle brand As Ever in the future.
For those unversed with the details surrounding the Duchess’ brand and its trajectory, Newsweek collected data from SimilarWeb and saw the visitors go from 196,831 (in October) to 268,200 (in January) even in January, the brand that launched in April of 2025 saw a 36% growth since then.
Now with this news in public record the source spoke to the Daily Express and clarified that given the brand is less than a yaer old and in its infancy, “i’s still early days for As Ever.”
However the numbers show that “the trajectory so far gives us confidence in the long-term potential if we continue to build it in the right way.
All in all, before signing off they also said, “we remain focused on growing the brand carefully and sustainably, while listening closely to the community that has shown such enthusiasm for it.”
On the website Meghan also writes of her experience bringing this to the surface and says, "what began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your every day. Be the first to know about our limited seasonal collections."
