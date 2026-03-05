Princess Beatrice turmoil as dad Andrew damages ‘aristocracy’
Princess Beatrice is braving through outward pressure as father Andrew comes back from arrest
Princess Beatrice is under immense pressure from her husband’s family as father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor poses threat.
The York sister is worried about husband
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s and her in-laws as their business and aristocracy comes under question with Andrew’s pedopihilia.
Speaking to New Idea, a source said: “There’s nothing good about any of this, and yes, it’s affecting everyone in their immediate circles.
“Edo’s family is Italian aristocracy, so they’re beside themselves and furious their son is wrapped up in the York wreckage.
“Andrew’s arrest could damage business prospects and family reputation.”
This comes amid news that Prince Harry is inviting Beatrice over to his LA house in order to offer her a sanctuary.
A source told the Mail on Sunday : "Harry has communicated with the girls, saying something along the lines of, 'He knows what it's like to be at the wrong end of the institution'. He's said there's an open invite, especially for Beatrice, if she ever wants one."
The York sisters, who have been named in Epstein files due to the friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, are facing the repercussions of the contact.
