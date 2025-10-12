King Charles takes strict decision on Harry security after urgent letter

King Charles takes strict decision on Prince Harry security after urgent letter

King Charles is seemingly putting his foot down as Prince Harry has renewed his fight for police protection in the UK just weeks after the father and son reunited following near two-year-long period of silence.

The Duke of Sussex lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office in May after which he expressed being “devastated” by the outcome. A visibly emotional Harry had said during his BBC sit-down that his father had not been speaking to him due to the ongoing case.

Moreover, it was also this interview in which he publicly appealed for a reconciliation with his family, leading to his meeting with King Charles at Clarence House last month.

Now, as it happens the progress towards having better relations have been put on risk once again, as the King has taken a firm decision about Harry’s security appeal.

“The King cannot and will not lobby, that’s inappropriate,” the royal source stressed to The Times. “His representatives cannot advocate for policy outcomes, particularly in relation to his own family.”

The insider added that the King and his younger son relationship is “back to where we were” and Harry’s new immediate request is “not going to help matters”.

The source explained that the royal household representative on the Royal and VIP executive committee [Ravec], overseen by the Home Office, “is not there to advocate a position for a member of the royal family” and they are “purely there as a liaison to the household”.

The update comes after Prince Harry sent a letter in which he asked the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, for risk assessment after a ‘stalker’ had managed to breach his protection and enter in the ‘secure zone’ on two separate occasion during his UK visit.