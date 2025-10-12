Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie leave UK for key task after Palace update

Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles’s brother Edward will be performing a key task as he heads to Monaco, accompanied by his wife, Duchess Sophie.

Prince Edward, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The DofE’s International Award Foundation, will be attending the Gala Dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Sunday as Sophie, who is the global ambassador, joins him.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are flying out of the UK to reach in time for the landmark calendar event for Monaco. The dinner is also considered to be a diplomatic event which allows representatives to build network and discuss certain matters in a casual setting.

The King put a lot of his trust in Prince Edward, which is why he honoured his younger brother with the title and patronage of their late father, a significant responsibility to carry out late Prince Philip’s legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband had founded The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), which is focussed on inspiring young children to develop skills, resilience and self-belief. The programme gives them the opportunity to “take on their own challenges, follow their passions, make a difference to their communities and discover talents they never knew they had”.

Prince Edward had diligently followed up to keep the work going for the programme, not just for the work but also for the deep connection he holds with it.

Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie, dubbed as the “secret weapon” for the Charles’s reign, also holds a special favour with the King given her hard work and her ability to perform crucial diplomatic engagements.

It is likely that they are entrusted with more tasks on the agenda, which have been kept under wraps for now, to be revealed later.