Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share sweet moments of baby Iman

Jordan’s Princess Iman steal hearts online

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan offered fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into their family life during their official visit to the French Republic.

The royal couple, who met with President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron as part of their diplomatic engagements, shared a highlights reel from the trip on Instagram.

While showcasing meetings and discussions aimed at strengthening political, economic, and defense cooperation, the video concluded with an adorable personal moment, one year old Princess Iman sitting on Prince Hussein’s lap during a flight, while Princess Rajwa entertained her with a cuddly toy as the little princess reached out her tiny arms.

The Instagram post quickly captured attention, garnering over 50,000 likes, with the caption reading, “Highlights from a productive visit to the French Republic, which included meetings with His Excellency President Macron and engagements aimed at expanding cooperation in political, economic, and defense fields.”

The young royals, who married in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman, welcomed a host of international royals to their wedding, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman bint Hussein, in August 2024.

The Royal Hashemite Court confirmed the birth on 3 August, announcing the baby girl’s name with delight.

Since her arrival, glimpses of Princess Iman have been rare but cherished. At just seven months old, she made her debut at an official engagement, accompanying her parents when they met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Sakhir Palace in Bahrain.

Princess Iman is also doted upon by her doting grandparents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, with Crown Prince Hussein sharing heartwarming snapshots that capture their affection and the close-knit bond of the royal family.