Gisele Bündchen joins Prince William’s Earthshot mission

Prince William has added some serious star power to his global environmental mission with Gisele Bündchen joining the ranks of The Earthshot Prize Council.

The Brazilian supermodel, philanthropist, and longtime environmental activist has been announced as the first ever Brazilian member of the £50 million prize programme’s distinguished panel.

She joins a powerhouse lineup that includes Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett, and Sir David Attenborough, all dedicated to spotlighting groundbreaking climate solutions.

Sharing her excitement, Gisele said she was “honoured to be joining,” adding, “Protecting nature has always been close to my heart, and I’ve seen the power of global communities coming together to support innovation that drives real change.

Every action matters big or small and together we can nurture change to protect the planet we call home.”

She praised The Earthshot Prize for “shining a light on solutions that inspire hope and transformation,” saying she’s proud to represent Brazil and help share those stories with the world.

Bündchen is a longtime collaborator with the United Nations Environment Programme, the supermodel helped establish the Clean Water Project in her native southern Brazil and has championed reforestation, regenerative agriculture, and wildlife protection initiatives worldwide.

Through her Luz Foundation, she has also supported projects benefiting women and children, education, health, and environmental conservation including efforts to safeguard Brazil’s biomes and coastal marine ecosystems.

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, praised Gisele’s appointment, saying, “As we approach our biggest Earthshot Prize Awards yet in Rio, we are thrilled to welcome Brazilian climate leader Gisele Bündchen.

Her remarkable record of leadership and environmental progress, along with her dedication to amplifying solutions, will be invaluable to our mission.”