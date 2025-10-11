Kate Middleton tests Prince William's patience with shocking demand

Princess Kate, a shining star of the royal family, appears to test her husband Prince William's patience with her persistent push for reconciliation with Prince Harry amid worries over King Charles III’s health.

The Princess of Wales, who once enjoyed a strong bond with her brother-in-law, has left the future monarch annoyed as she's "pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve."

"William was very clear all the way along that he didn't support it, and the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn't sit well with him at all," a royal insider has claimed.

According to an insider, the future monarch is reportedly ‘staggered’ by King Charles’s apparent willingness to welcome Harry back, likening it to the return of a ‘prodigal son’.

"William is already angry at his dad for his decision to open doors of the royal residence to the Duke during his recent trip to London," they added.

"Now, despite his empathetic protestations, he's being ignored by his father on the subject."

However, that hasn't stopped the Prince of Wales from making his feelings known to his wife Kate, and he's imploring her back to him in this and stay away from Harry when he next flies over.

Kate is driven by a deep desire to see William and his brother Harry reconcile their differences and mend their strained relationship.

She wants peace and believes "life's too short for grudges," especially after facing her own health challenges, including cancer treatment.

Insiders describe Princess Catherine as a potential "bridge" between William and Harry, with King Charles reportedly seeing her as influential in healing the rift.