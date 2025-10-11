Meghan celebrates International Day of the Girl with little Lilibet

Meghan and Lilibet in garden to celebrate International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle has melted hearts with a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing an adorable photo of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post the touching image of herself holding hands with four year old Lilibet as they walked through the lush gardens of their Montecito home.

Captioning the post with an empowering message, Meghan wrote, “To all the girls — this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other.

We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ’em, girl! Happy International Day of the Girl.”

The Duchess also shared a short video clip of Lilibet running across the grass as soft music played in the background.

International Day of the Girl, observed annually on October 11, was established by the United Nations to raise awareness of gender inequality and champion every girl’s right to education, healthcare, and a life free from discrimination and violence.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to use their platform for change, following their latest honor as Humanitarians of the Year at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday.

The couple took to the stage to accept the award, where Meghan delivered a heartfelt speech about parenting in the digital age.

“Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old, luckily still too young for social media,” she said.

“But we know that day is coming. Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers.”