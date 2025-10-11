Queen Camilla’s dream to come true after Buckingham Palace approval

Queen Camilla will be fulfilling a dream very soon as the royal receives a delightful news about a starring role.

King Charles’s wife is known to be fond of literature and that is reflected in the work that she has done for encouraging reading habits in people through the Queen’s Reading Room.

Hence, like every avid book reader imagines themselves in a particularly engaging story, it appears that it had been Camilla’s hope to be a central character in novel as well. Now, her dream will be coming to fruition this month.

It was revealed in June that author Peter James has written a murder-mystery book with its plot set at Buckingham Palace with Camilla as the main character. The book titled, The Hawk Is Dead: A Killer In The Palace, is based on the Roy Grace novel series.

Roy Grace is a detective superintendent in Brighton but he will be heading to London for his latest adventure.

The author, who shared a decade-long friendship with the 77-year-old royal over their shared love for books, revealed that Camilla herself had written a letter to him asking when would his next book be set in London.

“I was aware that there was chaos in the palace due to renovations, and when I heard art was being moved, I saw an opportunity,” the author said in an interview with The Mirror.

“I drafted a few lines and sent it to the palace, but the Queen loved it. It got signed off by Buckingham Palace communications.”

After the Palace approval, the author was even given a three-and-a-half-hour tour around the palace which helped him describe the scene in the much-anticipated book.

The release date for the book is yet to be announced but it is expected to drop this month.