Prince Harry calls out Meghan Markle for huge mistake: ‘very bad’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a united front as the couple stepped onto the red carpet in New York City on Thursday to accept a prestigious accolade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had arrived hand-in-hand at the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios, just days after Meghan made a surprise solo appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Although, the trip did not go as planned as the As Ever Founder was slammed for disrespecting the memory of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as she filmed herself near the fatal crash site of the beloved royal.

While it was clarified that Meghan has been passing Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides, which is not the actual site, in her Instagram Story, but many still found it offensive. Prince Harry and Prince William still remain wounded from the tragic death of their mother, and now it is understood that Meghan’s husband is not happy about her stunt, even if it was unintentional.

“I suspect Harry will be horrified and extremely angry, because the video links to the most traumatic period of his life,” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told OK!. “He would be aghast, because even though it wasn’t intentional, it was a very bad mistake.”

The expert pointed out that Meghan “simply cannot afford to behave like that” because she is well aware of the fact how much it impacts Harry. He implied that there would have bound to be a fallout between the couple.

Some eagle-eyed royal watchers believe that there appeared to be simmering tensions between Harry and Meghan during the New York appearance, possibly the remnants of their alleged spat.

Fitzwilliams admitted that Meghan’s “airily filming part of Paris” was not “intended to offend anybody and was clearly a mistake” but it was “grossly insensitive” and these mistakes “hold weight”. It remains to be seen if the Sussexes would persevere through this matter.