Beatrice, Eugenie reach out Kate Middleton as Sarah Ferguson goes in hiding

Beatrice, Eugenie reach out to Kate Middleton as Sarah Ferguson ‘lies low’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are now seeking support from future Queen, Kate Middleton, as the sisters are faced with another turmoil in their family.

The York family is going through a major crisis situation as their future as members of the royal institution is under jeopardy following the slew of scandals.

Prince Andrew had already been disgraced after his ties with Jeffery Epstein and a sex scandal led to being stripped off of his royal titles and patronages. Sarah Ferguson, who somehow had a good rapport with King Charles, has found herself in the same line after her grovelling emails to Epstein were exposed.

The Princess of Wales holds sympathy and a soft corner for the York sisters as they are not the ones to be blamed for their parents’ mistakes, despite that, she has to “tread carefully” as she responds to their pleas, a source revealed.

“Kate’s spoken to Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone about the explosive ordeal they’re going through at the moment,” the insider told Closer magazine. “She knows it must be awful for them going through such public scrutiny, and she’s completely torn over what to do.”

Prince William’s wife shares “real bond” with Beatrice and Eugenie and also has “an unspoken understanding” as fellow mothers. Although, she doesn’t want to be involved in “such a grim case”.

The update comes as Fergie is urged to lay low and stay confined to her home in Royal Lodge and let the storm pass. Well-placed insiders previously shared that she is left out of the royal family’s inner circle for good and that is a blow the Duchess of York is having a hard time to recover.

Now, Eugenie and Beatrice are “desperate” for Kate’s support but also understand that they would have to bear the repercussions of their parents’ actions.

It remains to be seen if the Princess of Wales will be taking a hidden step for her cousins-in-law.