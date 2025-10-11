Why Taylor Swift finds the 'Trad Wife' label offensive?

Taylor Swift addresses if 'Life of a Showgirl' will be her last album

Taylor Swift has often been scrutinized in her decades long career multiple times.

With her latest album release "The Life of a Showgirl", the 35-year-old has attracted a new label called “Trad Wife.”

The all-new unexpected title is short for Traditional Wife; a term that refers to a woman, who devotes her life solely to her husband and children, leaving behind her personal ambitions.

The surprising label emerged after the Blank Space singer’s engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce and the release of her new song Wish List from new album.

The lyrics of the soundtrack focused on wanting to have children, settle down and have a life away from the public eye.

“I just want you… have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you”, Taylor sang.

The lines sparked a debate online with fans calling it a “conservative agenda.”

Social media users have been debating that Swift might be hinting at wanting to step away from her music career to focus more on his personal life with Travis.

The song lyrics speculated that the Love Story vocalist might be thinking of embracing a "traditional lifestyle", which automatically raises questions about the future of her music career.

However, she has previously opened about her personal desires, where also addressed her wish to get married.

In a latest interview with BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills, the Grammy Winner was asked if the "Life of a Showgirl" will be her last album.

To which, Taylor believed that the question was “shockingly offensive”. She clearly stated in that interview that women do not get married simply just to quit their well-established careers.