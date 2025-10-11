Prince Harry calls for immediate action in new statement after royals plea

Prince Harry joined the key members of the royal family, Prince William and Princess Kate, in order to raise awareness about a concerning problem.

To mark World Mental Health Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in two back-to-back engagements, where they urged policymakers and tech giants to join forces in order to create a safer digital space for this and the coming generation.

On their second day of their New York City trip, Harry and Meghan opened the Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival, where they shed light on collective efforts to combat mental health challenges in society.

Speaking at the event, the Duke of Sussex said, "These are not separate problems for separate people. They are interlocking injuries to our global community."

He added, "Mental health is shaped by public health, foreign policy, climate policy, corporate design, and economic choices. Too often, decisions made by a few powerful actors ripple across the planet and into every aspect of our lives."

Harry expressed concerns over the usage of social media, which results in "harassment, misinformation, and an attention economy designed to keep us scrolling at the expense of sleep and real human contact", especially among the younger generation.

It is worth noting that similarly, the Prince and Princess of Wales also highlighted the importance of seeking help and real-life connections to combat excessive social media usage in their latest public appearances.