Channing Tatum reveals how Mark Ruffalo gave him longterm injury on set

Channing Tatum reveals Mark Ruffalo slap left him with lasting ear damage

Channing Tatum paid a heavy price for nailing a scene by risking his ear drum on the set of Foxcatcher.

Tatum starred alongside Ruffalo in the 2014 film where they played brothers Mark and David Schultz, respectively.

During his appearance on the Hot One, he recalled the moment to host Sean Evans sharing how a single take turned into a lasting injury.

"Mark didn't mean to f------ pop my ear drum, he just slapped me," Tatum said. "I was like, 'You got to slap me. Like, I don't want to just get like, you know — slap the s--- out of me. Just like really do it so we can move on.'"

The Poor Things actor then slapped him ending up popping Tatum's eardrum.

"It's still not the same," Tatum admitted. "But I love that it's from Mark, because he's like the most beautiful human you could ever meet in the world."

Previously, Ruffalo has also shared the story of damaging eardrum, joking that it wasn't hard to hit him because, "he'd beaten the s--- out of me so many times."

The Task actor added that Tatum, "he like has 30 pounds on me," so when it was finally his turn to smack him, Ruffalo said he went all in "'Came from Alabama.'"

The Foxcatcher is based on true story of US Olympic wrestler David’s murder at the hands of team sponsor John du Pont (Steve Carell).

As of now, Tatum is busy promoting his new film Roofman with Kristen Dunst and is looking forward to his role in Avengers: Doomsday which releasing on December 18, 2026.