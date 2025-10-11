How much is Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ salary?

Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' salary revealed

Blake Lively’s contract for It Ends With Us has surfaced amid her ongoing legal battle with costar and director Justin Baldoni, and may have revealed some crucial details.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Baldoni and his legal team recently unsealed filings that included an unsigned draft of Lively’s agreement for the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

The draft revealed that Lively was set to earn $1.75 million in fixed compensation for her role as Lily Bloom.

The proposed contract also outlined that Lively would receive 10 percent of the movie’s gross proceeds, along with a series of financial bonuses tied to box office milestones and potential award recognition.

Per the document, Lively would earn $75,000 for a Golden Globe nomination and $200,000 if she won.

For the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the bonus structure included $50,000 for a nomination and $75,000 for a win.

The Oscars clause offered her $100,000 if nominated and $200,000 if she took home the Academy Award. However, Lively did not receive any of those nominations following the film’s release.

The contract also detailed several rider provisions, including a personal driver, a pop-out trailer with luxury amenities, and a $1,000 weekly stipend for meals and training during filming in New Jersey and New York.

It further noted that Lively, her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, two nannies, her assistant, and her security team would be flown by private jet for any filming commitments in Las Vegas.

The revelations come as Lively remains in a tense legal dispute with Baldoni. The actress has accused her costar of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit claiming Lively and Reynolds worked with a PR team to damage his reputation. That case was dismissed in June after a New York judge ruled he failed to prove defamation.

A trial in Lively’s lawsuit is currently scheduled for March 2026.