NYCC 2025 dazzles Manhattan: Find out here What's buzzing

New York’s biggest pop culture convention, Comic Con, is back with a bang for its annual edition, filled with comics, anime, manga, video games TV, film and more.

NYCC is set to thrill fans with celebrity appearances, including James McAvoy, DC Comics’ Jim Lee, and Loan Gruffudd, offering exclusive autographs and insights into their work.

New York Comic Con (NYCC) kicks off on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Javits Center with a loaded schedule.

Fans at the NYCC can expect early glimpses of HBO’s new Game of Thrones spinoff and nostalgic panels celebrating classics like The Matrix. The New York Comic Con runs from October 9 to 13, 2025.

The festival provides a rare opportunity for fans to connect with creators and celebrities.

This year’s NYCC cosplay scene is a major draw, with fans displaying stunning, elaborate costumes of beloved anime characters and original creations, superheroes.

NYCC 2025 offers a diverse range of attractions, catering to all pop culture fans.

There are multiple opportunities for fans to catch up with celebrities, exclusive panel discussions and unique experiences; thus, the convention offers a lifetime experience for everyone, whether they’re comic lovers or anime or movie fans.

The NYCC 2025convention spotlights the global appeal and dynamic nature of pop culture.