Brooklyn Beckham reacts negatively to birthday tributes from David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham, who turned 27 on March 4, has no love in his heart for his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the elder son of the Beckham family is not happy that his parents posted about his birthday on Instagram.

"Brooklyn is disheartened that his parents chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday," the source claimed. "These are the type of performative actions that he's been trying to put an end to."

"Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying to stay away from this ongoing drama and focus on each other. They would love to move on from this," the confidant added.

Source: David Beckham's Instagram Story

This claim came after David and Victoria each posted throwback photos on Instagram stories, respectively, to wish their estranged son a happy 27th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Bust. We love you," the former English footballer captioned his post, while the former Spice Girls alum penned, "I love you so much."

It is worth mentioning here that Brooklyn recently slammed his parents for ruining his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private," Brooklyn penned on Instagram in January.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," added the chef.