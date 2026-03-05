Jodie Sweetin breaks silence on her bond with Candace Cameron Bure: 'Not gonna hug'

Jodie Sweetin recently opened up about her relationship with Candace Cameron Bure.

On the February 12 episode of Only Child with Bob the Drag Queen, the American actress and TV personality revealed where she stands with Bure.

"We sit on very opposite sides of things,” Sweetin said, adding, “I’m just kind of a loud, outspoken b*** about a lot of things, and that’s not going to stop me.”

“If that ain’t you, that ain’t you,” the Finding Santa star quipped, referring to the 49-year-old American actress’ completely different point of view.

This comes after she supported wide criticism directed at Bure for her stance on the LGBTQ+ community and the launch of her Great American Family network in 2022 to keep “traditional marriage” alive.

On The Vault with Monica & Amir podcast in April 2025, Sweetin articulated her thoughts by saying, “We’ve lived very different lifestyles. We just exist in very different worlds.”

The pair have a long history of friendship, as they grew up playing sisters on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and its sequel Fuller House from 2016 to 2010.

“She is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old. So, it’s like family members where we don’t talk all the time and I know if politics come up it’s not going to go well, but I don’t hate you. I’m not going to not hug you,” Sweetin explained.