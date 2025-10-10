LeBron James sciatica injury: Out for start of Lakers season

LeBron James is out for the start of the Lakers' season due to sciatica injury

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a significant setback to their start of the 2025-26 NBA season, ruling out superstar LeBron James for at least the first few weeks due to sciatica injury.

The 40-year-old forward will miss the first opening night of his record-breaking 23-year career.

James is dealing with sciatica on his right side, a painful condition caused by irritation of the sciatic nerve that runs from the lower back down the leg. The issue has kept him from participating in full team practices or preseason games.

James’ absence is a major blow to the Lakers’ early-season plan

The Lakers stated James will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. This timeline means he will miss the season opener on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors and likely at least the team’s first five to six games.

Sciatica often requires rest, physical therapy, and careful management to heal the nerve compression.

When asked about James’s return, Coach Redick emphasised that the star is recovering “on his own timeline,” signalling a patient approach to ensure his long-term health for a potential championship run.

The absence is a major blow to the Lakers’ early-season plans. New centre Deandre Ayton acknowledged the difficulty, saying, “No one has got any time with LeBron… He hasn’t been on the court with the team, but that’s just the reality.”

With James out for at least the rest of October, the Lakers will face a tough stretch of games, relying heavily on the depth of their roster.

The Lakers’ season opener is a high-profile matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. If James is sidelined for the full month, he will miss several key games, testing the team’s ability to win early without their veteran leader.