Palace releases Prince William emotional video with big announcement

Prince William raised awareness about an important issue in a new emotional video.

On October 10, Kensington Palace released a heart-touching video, featuring the Prince of Wales talking to strong lady Rhian Manning, whose husband, Paul, took his own life in 2012, just five days after the couple's one-year-old son, George, died.

The future King highlighted the importance of speaking out with your loved ones during mental health challenges.

During a meaningful conversation with Rhian, William said, "The best way to prevent suicide is to talk about it.

He added, "Talk about it early, talk about it with your loved ones, those you trust, your friends. So thank you for talking about it."

Alongside the video, the Prince and Princess of Wales' team at The Royal Foundation also announced their new project, the National Suicide Prevention Network, to mark World Mental Health Day.

The initiative aims to unite "charities across the four home nations to transform suicide prevention in the UK."

At the end of the message, Palace's spokesperson expressed gratitude towards Rhian and her family for sharing their story, which will be a guiding light for many, as "talking about suicide is essential to prevent it."