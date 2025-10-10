Selena Gomez candidly reveals her desire to become a mother

Selena Gomez is embracing her aspirations of becoming a mother.

She posted an Instagram Story celebrating her role on the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and shared her desire to "one day" have children.

“Alex Russo is a mommy," she wrote, referring to her character. “Hopefully one day that’ll be me.”

The Who Says singer included a clip from her final episode on the Disney+ series, where Alex Russo is revealed to be the mother of Billie Russo.

After the episode aired, Gomez and her co-star Janice LeAnn Brown spoke about their on and off-screen bond. “It was very emotional, especially for me and her after the table read,” Brown said. “We were just puddles,” Gomez added.

In a March episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco expressed their excitement to start a family together. "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children," she said.

"I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

Blanco chimed in, saying that when Gomez sees children, she will “immediately go to the kids and has these conversations for hours with the kids.”

He pointed out that Gomez has a natural ability to connect with young people, shaped by her experiences in Barney and Wizards of Waverly Place.