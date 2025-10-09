Nigel Farage sends emotional message to King Charles

King Charles III and senior members of the royal family have been invited for a special visit in memory of a beloved royal.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader, has called on the 76-year-old monarch to carry out an engagement in Clacton.

Farage said in a video shared on his social media account: "Elizabeth I, this tree was planted when she was here."

“What we are looking for is for the King or a senior member of the Royal Family to come and plant another tree. The application is going in and it will certainly have my support as the local MP," said the politician.

“It would be a really wonderful thing for a modern-day royal visit.”

Farage wrote alongside the video: “I am inviting His Majesty the King to visit St Osyth Priory in my constituency and plant a new tree, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth I.”

In May 2025, King Charles and Queen Camilla joined King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden to plant a tree in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.

The joint engagement with the Swedish monarchs was a rare occasion bringing together two of Europe's royal families.

The sapling was planted to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, 79, and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria had attended the Coronation two years ago, representing the Swedish royals.

The commemorative tree is a Swedish oak (Quercus robur) and was given as a gift from the King of Sweden. The oak comes from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace, which is the Swedish Royal Family's private residence in Borgholm. This is where the Swedish Royal Family typically spends their summer months.

Who is Nigel Paul Farage?

Farage is a British politician who has been the Member of Parliament for Clacton and Leader of Reform UK since 2024, having previously been its leader from 2019 to 2021. He was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016.