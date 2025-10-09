Prince William set strict secret condition before Eugene Levy interview

Prince William’s secret condition before Eugene Levy revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move into their ‘forever’ home in Windsor, along with their three children, in a matter of weeks.

As the couple prepares for a major transition in their lives, the Prince of Wales made a never-before-seen appearance with Eugene Levy for his documentary, The Reluctant Traveler, in which is touched up on a wide-range of topics, and even mentioned his estranged brother Prince Harry in a fleeting moment.

However, many fans noted that given the candidness of the interview, it was held at Windsor Castle, and not Adelaide Cottage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known to be keep their personal lives very private and have taken particular care into the well-being and security of their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

Hence, despite the Adelaide Cottage being so close to the Windsor Castle, the Schitt’s Creek actor was not invited there, strictly because it was a private home and not a place of work.

The four-bedroom house, which has been the home to the Wales family for the past three years, has not been pictured from the insider. Moreover, there are no official meetings conducted there and William and Kate have wanted to keep it that way.

The Office for the Prince and Princess of Wales is considered to be Kensington Palace while the King operates from the Buckingham Palace as Clarence House remains his private residence.