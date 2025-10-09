Prince Harry, Meghan face backlash over protection requests: 'Why them'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer entitled to security protection.

According to columnist Jane Moore, who argues that they are now "mere celebrities" after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, slams the Duke and Duchess for making such an appeal.

Despite facing stalking incidents, including a recent scare in London where a "fixated individual" came within yards of Harry, Moore believes they should not receive state-backed police protection.

"With alarming frequency, the newspapers are full of stories about other celebrities (particularly women) whose lives are blighted by stalkers that they don’t get state-backed police protection from," Moore wrote in The Sun.

"So if Harry was to get it, then why not them?" She emphasised that the right to state-backed police protection is decided by the executive committee Ravec, which determined that Harry, as a non-working royal, is not entitled to it.

Moore's comments come amid high-profile stalking cases, including those of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and singer Myleene Klass.

Ballas had to relocate her mother due to the behavior of 37-year-old Kyle Shaw, while Klass received disturbing letters and an air pistol from her stalker.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly requested 24/7 security protection, citing safety concerns. However, their demands have sparked debate, with some arguing that they should not receive special treatment.