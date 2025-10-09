Kate Middleton delights Harry, Meghan with loving message for children

Kate Middleton shared some wise words about the importance of family in the lives of young children and their upbringing in love.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, received major support as as Princess Kate had been making big moves for a mission that the Sussexes have been advocating for.

The Sussexes, who founded their Archewell Foundation, have raised awareness of the harms of social media for young people and the significance of the parent’s involvement.

Kensington Palace shared a statement from the Princess of Wales as she collaborated with author Robert J Waldinger for an emotional message.

“If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other,” Princess Catherine wrote.

“Children who are raised in environments rooted in love, safety and dignity, are better able to develop the social and emotional scaffolding required to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves.”

At point, Kate also seems to allude at the ongoing family tensions that exists between the royals and the Sussexes, impacting the relationship Archie and Lilibet could have with their paternal family– especially the Wales children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

“Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there – because that is where love begins,” she said.

While the Sussexes founded Archewell in 2020, Princess Catherine launched her work for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, to raise awareness and gathering research evidence about the importance of children's first years.